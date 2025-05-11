Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Shares Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report) shares fell 18.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 394,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 240,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65.

About Omineca Mining and Metals

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

