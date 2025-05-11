ON (ONON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect ON to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $676.32 million for the quarter.
ONON stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ON stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.
