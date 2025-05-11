ON (ONON) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect ON to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $676.32 million for the quarter.

ON Price Performance

ONON stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.45.

Get ON alerts:

Institutional Trading of ON

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ON stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on ON from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised ON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on ONON

About ON

(Get Free Report)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.