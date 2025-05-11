Organigram (OGI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter.

Organigram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. On average, analysts expect Organigram to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Organigram Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Organigram stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. Organigram has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.35.

About Organigram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

