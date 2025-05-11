Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,789,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442,772 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $8,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,823 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,950,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 1,035,120 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Organogenesis by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

ORGO opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $86.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

In other news, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,082.90. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

