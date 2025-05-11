Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $9.40. Ouster shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 870,088 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $16.00 price objective on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ouster in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Westpark Capital upgraded Ouster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.68 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Ouster from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ouster currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, General Counsel Megan Chung sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $65,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,364.88. The trade was a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,099 shares of company stock worth $90,460 over the last three months. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Ouster by 916.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ouster during the first quarter worth about $97,000. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

