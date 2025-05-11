PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.86.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAR. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.87 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $41.27 and a 12-month high of $82.24.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAR Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in PAR Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 996.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 232.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

