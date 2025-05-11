Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Free Report) by 515.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Park Aerospace were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Park Aerospace by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 579,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after purchasing an additional 207,478 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,524,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,694 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

PKE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 million, a P/E ratio of 36.89 and a beta of 0.36. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Park Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

