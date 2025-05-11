Passage Bio (PASG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Passage Bio to post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PASG opened at $0.33 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $20.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 78,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $26,536.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,807,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,557.82. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 233,660 shares of company stock valued at $77,723 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, a functional GLB1 gene encoding ß-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD caused by progranulin deficiency; and PBKR03, a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

