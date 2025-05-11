Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Down 0.9 %

PEGA stock opened at $93.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.14. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 6.63%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,750. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Weber sold 1,100 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $100,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,377.85. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,262 shares of company stock worth $10,408,152 over the last 90 days. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEGA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $118.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.27.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

