Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PWP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of PWP opened at $17.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.69. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $27.03.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The firm had revenue of $211.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PWP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PWP

About Perella Weinberg Partners

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.