Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 64.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 4,768 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Performance Food Group by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 780 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.55.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.67. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.20.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

