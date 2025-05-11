Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Position Raised by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Plumas Bancorp were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 129.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLBC. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plumas Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Activity at Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Michael Kevin Foster acquired 1,000 shares of Plumas Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.67 per share, with a total value of $45,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,670. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PLBC opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.92. Plumas Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $260.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.65.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 16.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.