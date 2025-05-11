Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ponce Financial Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ponce Financial Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 34,534 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ponce Financial Group by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group Price Performance

PDLB stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PDLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Ponce Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ponce Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

