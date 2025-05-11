Predictive Oncology (POAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter.

Predictive Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.30. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

About Predictive Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.