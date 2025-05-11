Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,218 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 792.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 12,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNOB. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of CNOB stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $919.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $29.31.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.92%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

