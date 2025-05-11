Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,341 Shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FB Financial by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,146.22. The trade was a 13.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,931,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,303,606.91. This represents a 0.02 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $492,208. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FBK

FB Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

FBK stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.93. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

FB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.