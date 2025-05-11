Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 2,626 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Fox Factory worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth $2,543,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Fox Factory by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 16,081 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 1,569.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 98,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after acquiring an additional 73,110 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fox Factory from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Fox Factory Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $23.74 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a market cap of $990.24 million, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

