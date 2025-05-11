Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,745 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,833,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,845,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,158,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,285 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,569,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after purchasing an additional 735,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,395,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 455,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,308,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,428,000 after purchasing an additional 138,161 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,375. The trade was a 452.05 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller bought 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GO opened at $14.40 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 1.20%. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

