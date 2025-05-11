Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,761 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,878 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,533,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 679.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 738,731 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,866 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $53,674,000 after purchasing an additional 615,519 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $7,607,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,170,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 751.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRIP. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

