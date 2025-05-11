Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 5,780 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,607 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTGR. StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.5 %

NTGR stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $836.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.63 and a beta of 1.09. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.37. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $162.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $291,148.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,763 shares in the company, valued at $13,526,806.32. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,325.44. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,448 shares of company stock valued at $458,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

