Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 9,600 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Delek US were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Delek US by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,842,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 345,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 45,017 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 765,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,157,000 after buying an additional 21,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Delek US by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after buying an additional 209,474 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Delek US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.61. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.74.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by ($0.05). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.54%.

In related news, CFO Mark Wayne Hobbs bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,190.60. This trade represents a 6.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,055 shares of company stock valued at $70,787. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Delek US from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Delek US from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

