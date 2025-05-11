Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.05% of eXp World worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 17.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 75,431 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 411,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,588 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $60,767,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Baring Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the fourth quarter valued at $5,222,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPI opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -53.28 and a beta of 2.66. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $954.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,678,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,724,896. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $2,943,100. Company insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

