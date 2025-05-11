Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $437,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $2,197,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $5,264,000.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of GSHD opened at $102.92 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $130.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.95, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 284.41% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $3,066,757.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,492,980.55. The trade was a 18.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This trade represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 338,893 shares of company stock worth $40,459,016. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

