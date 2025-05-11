Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

PDM opened at $6.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $823.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.37. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad acquired 16,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $100,257.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,850 shares in the company, valued at $100,257.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

