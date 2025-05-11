Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,140 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of 1st Source worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Source by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 1st Source by 7.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 1st Source by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,450,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 1st Source by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.69. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $68.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.05.

1st Source Increases Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.16. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $104.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.97 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRCE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 1st Source from $72.50 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on 1st Source from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

