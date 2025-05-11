Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,324 Shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Worthington Enterprises were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Worthington Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Worthington Enterprises by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Worthington Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Worthington Enterprises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Worthington Enterprises from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Worthington Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

WOR opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.13 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $304.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.09 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Worthington Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

