Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 1,475 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of Vicor worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Vicor in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ VICR opened at $41.27 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Vicor news, CAO Quentin A. Fendelet sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $113,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,642 shares of company stock worth $477,070. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VICR shares. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VICR

Vicor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.