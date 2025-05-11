Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 17,165 Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGTI. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Rigetti Computing Price Performance
RGTI opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $21.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.84 and a beta of 1.41.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on RGTI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Thursday, March 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Rigetti Computing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RGTI
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CTO David Rivas sold 351,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $2,729,851.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,094,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,166.88. This represents a 24.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rigetti Computing Company Profile
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- GlobalFoundries Stock Hits Bottom: Is a Rebound Coming?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Here’s The Reason Goldman Sachs Is Bullish On MercadoLibre Stock
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Analyst-Favorite Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark: Worth the Hype?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.