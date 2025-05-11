Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,683 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,338,000 after purchasing an additional 38,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,832,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,341,000 after purchasing an additional 65,602 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Revolve Group by 83.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 158,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $325,962.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 67,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $2,074,617.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,430. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,406 shares of company stock valued at $4,378,812. Corporate insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.56 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Revolve Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

