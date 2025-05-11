Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 3,643 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Cannae worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cannae by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 221.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 65,749 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $16,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.03. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

Cannae announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

