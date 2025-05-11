Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys New Stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.20% of Red Violet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Red Violet by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Red Violet during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Red Violet during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Violet in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Violet

In related news, CEO Derek Dubner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $462,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,819,313.59. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Dell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,991,121.60. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,400 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Red Violet Stock Performance

Red Violet Profile

NASDAQ RDVT opened at $45.56 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.61 million, a P/E ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, fraud detection and prevention, customer acquisition, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

