Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 94.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,125,943 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 263,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 168,790 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

