Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortrea by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Fortrea by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Shares of FTRE stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15.

Fortrea ( NASDAQ:FTRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.82.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

