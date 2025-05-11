Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Nelnet were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in Nelnet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 1,293.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nelnet by 796.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Venator Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Nelnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNI opened at $112.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 31.47 and a quick ratio of 31.47. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.13 and a 1 year high of $127.32.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $398.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.00 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, analysts expect that Nelnet, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nelnet declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

