Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $10,291,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 318,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,361,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Encore Capital Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,042 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Encore Capital Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $40.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $949.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $392.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.49 million. Encore Capital Group had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other news, Director Ashwini Gupta acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,505.90. The trade was a 70.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashish Masih bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,324,005.56. This represents a 6.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

