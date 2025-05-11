Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,806 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.06% of MannKind worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,058,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,257,000 after acquiring an additional 420,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MannKind by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,346 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MannKind by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,887,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587,484 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MannKind by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,958,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 855,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 45,277 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $7.63.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

