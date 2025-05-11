Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,140 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 867.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.65. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $38.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $100.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

