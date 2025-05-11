Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in StoneCo by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in StoneCo by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in StoneCo by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $16.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $625.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StoneCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STNE

About StoneCo

(Free Report)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.