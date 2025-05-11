Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 193.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,317,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,473,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658,128 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,013,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,233,000 after buying an additional 2,472,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $11,151,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,060,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,837,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 581,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Check Out Our Latest Report on UAA

About Under Armour

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.