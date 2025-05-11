Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Stepan by 211.3% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 383,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,824,000 after purchasing an additional 74,238 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its holdings in Stepan by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 13,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,806,000 after acquiring an additional 18,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stepan news, Director Susan Lewis bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.53 per share, with a total value of $31,765.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $120,452.88. This trade represents a 35.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stepan Stock Down 1.2 %

Stepan stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Stepan has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $94.77.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $593.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

Stepan Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.