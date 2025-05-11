Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Burford Capital were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,355 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 302.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Burford Capital by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emeth Value Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $17,980,000.

Burford Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.70. Burford Capital Limited has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.75.

Burford Capital Cuts Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. Burford Capital had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Burford Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

