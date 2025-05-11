Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,780 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $87,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,781.12. This trade represents a 17.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Flushing Financial had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $58.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently -61.97%.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

