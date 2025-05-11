Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Veritex worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Veritex by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.01. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $31.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This is an increase from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.14%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

