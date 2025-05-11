Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.04 Million Stake in Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Astrana Health worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Astrana Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the third quarter worth about $1,187,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,383,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astrana Health alerts:

Astrana Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTH opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Astrana Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.12 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Astrana Health had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.29.

Read Our Latest Report on ASTH

About Astrana Health

(Free Report)

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrana Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrana Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.