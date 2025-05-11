Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.05 Million Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 55.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,591 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,505,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,898,000 after buying an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 753,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,515,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 60,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

WABC opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.55% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

In related news, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $108,942.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,974.87. This represents a 16.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

