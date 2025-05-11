Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.08 Million Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,171,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,454,000 after buying an additional 112,908 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,575,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after purchasing an additional 461,173 shares in the last quarter. Helix Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $24,455,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,344,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,443,000 after buying an additional 320,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $1,590,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,951,130.35. This trade represents a 10.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE GNL opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.51 and a 52 week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $7.47.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $132.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

