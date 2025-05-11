Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $894,000 Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.16% of Ennis worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ennis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,617,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after acquiring an additional 50,792 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ennis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ennis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 133,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 349,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 20,819 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ennis news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $35,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,141.42. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,873 shares of company stock worth $357,330. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. Ennis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $493.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.45.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.60 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

