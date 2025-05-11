Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $958,000 Stock Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRLB. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $40.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $962.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.26. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $46.73.

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $126.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

