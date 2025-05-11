Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $963,000 Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,229 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Catherine A. Lynch acquired 2,878 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.15 per share, with a total value of $34,967.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,436.10. This trade represents a 6.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 14,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $210,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,189. The trade was a 18.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PMT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.25 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Price Performance

PMT opened at $12.75 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.39.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.39). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $44.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.04%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

