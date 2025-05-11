Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $979,000 Holdings in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 70.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cimpress by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMPR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Cimpress stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. Cimpress plc has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $789.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

